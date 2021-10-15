Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes $38,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock worth $13,834,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $597.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $690.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.10. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.87 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.