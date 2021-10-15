PAYCENT (PYN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $221.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $165,657.04 and $221.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00044146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00208972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00094249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

