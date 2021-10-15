Payfair 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $98.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 452.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded up 474.9% against the dollar. One Payfair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Payfair has a market capitalization of $147,006.76 and $98.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00215738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00094571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Payfair Profile

PFR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 coins and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 coins. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Payfair

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

