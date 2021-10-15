Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

PEB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.74%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

