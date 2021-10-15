PECULIUM (PCL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.24 Million

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. PECULIUM has a total market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PECULIUM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PECULIUM has traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00205961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00092720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

PCL is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 2,205,223,198 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,879,802 coins. The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PECULIUM is medium.com/@Peculium

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PECULIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PECULIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

