Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.67

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$41.67 and last traded at C$41.53, with a volume of 622758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.50 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CSFB cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.86.

The stock has a market cap of C$23.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.19.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.5599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -291.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,416.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

