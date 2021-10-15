Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Trading Up 16.8% This Week

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $4,604.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for about $183.24 or 0.00296965 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00043805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00207575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00093576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

