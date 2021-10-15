Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,518. Perficient has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Perficient by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

