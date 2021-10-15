Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,624 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $21,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Perficient by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.83.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

