Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to Neutral

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $129.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.60. Perficient has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Perficient by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Perficient by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,023 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

