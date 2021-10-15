Periphas Capital Partnering (NYSE:PCPC) Trading Down 0.6%

Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Periphas Capital Partnering during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Periphas Capital Partnering during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Periphas Capital Partnering by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 69,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Periphas Capital Partnering by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 339,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

