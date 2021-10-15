Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean Sells 100,000 Shares

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 538,120 shares in the company, valued at C$371,302.80.

Shares of TSE PMT opened at C$0.63 on Friday. Perpetual Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$400.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63. The stock has a market cap of C$39.43 million and a P/E ratio of 0.00.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$13.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

