Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.

Several analysts have commented on PSXP shares. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of PSXP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.57. 477,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,952. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

