Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $162,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,368 shares of company stock worth $11,528,859 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PHR opened at $64.13 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $81.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

