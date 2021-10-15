PHX Energy Services’ (PHX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at ATB Capital

ATB Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE:PHX opened at C$5.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.06. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.42 and a 12 month high of C$5.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The stock has a market cap of C$260.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services will post 0.5319962 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$31,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at C$313,590.55. Also, insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 500,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,250,000. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,864 over the last ninety days.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

