Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,245 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $47,605,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $22,782,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Webster Financial by 134.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 451,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,062,000 after buying an additional 258,776 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $12,679,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,976,000 after buying an additional 197,670 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $57.86. 5,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

