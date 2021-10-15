Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $275,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 188,181 shares of company stock worth $30,648,957 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.86. 5,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,178. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.68.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.