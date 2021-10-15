Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.16 and last traded at $99.04. Approximately 42,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,747,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.52.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,102,000 after purchasing an additional 585,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,168,000 after acquiring an additional 387,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,627 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

