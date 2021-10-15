Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenaris in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

NYSE:TS opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 143.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 35.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

