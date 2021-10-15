Piper Sandler Boosts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $48.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WFC. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

WFC opened at $45.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $7,725,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,385.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

