Pirate Chain Price Reaches $2.31 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00003936 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $433.33 million and approximately $778,395.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00206772 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00123639 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.69 or 0.00130605 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002449 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,482,715 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

