Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 17th. This is an increase from Plato Income Maximiser’s previous interim dividend of $0.0045.

In other news, insider Alexander (Alex) Ihlenfeldt acquired 29,000 shares of Plato Income Maximiser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$37,381.00 ($26,700.71).

About Plato Income Maximiser

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

