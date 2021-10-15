Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.67.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $848,060. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $160,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

