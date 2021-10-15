Polker 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.50 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Polker has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00066332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00072641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00111202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,225.06 or 0.99739442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.95 or 0.06248431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002662 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,096,366 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

