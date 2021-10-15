Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €105.00 by Nord/LB

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.72 ($122.03).

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at €88.10 ($103.65) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €85.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.80. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 52-week high of €102.00 ($120.00).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

