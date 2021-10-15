Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PSTVY remained flat at $$13.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 96 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.
About Postal Savings Bank of China
