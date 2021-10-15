Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PSTVY remained flat at $$13.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 96 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

