Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Up 233.3% in September

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PTAM traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Potash America has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Get Potash America alerts:

Potash America Company Profile

Potash America, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets. Its assets include Potash, Montmorillonite, Bentonite, and Gypsum. The company was founded by Matthew Markin on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Potash America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.