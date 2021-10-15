Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of XPDI stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $393,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,608,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,475,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,393,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,838,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

