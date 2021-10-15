Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Shares Up 5.9%

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 2,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 706.96%. The company had revenue of $111.48 million during the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.

