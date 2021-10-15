Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Shares Up 5.9%

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 2,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.48 million during the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 706.96% and a negative net margin of 8.87%.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.