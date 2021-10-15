PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.69.

NYSE PPG opened at $158.88 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.50.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

