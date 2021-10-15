PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$18.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

PREKF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

