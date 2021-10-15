PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSK. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.43.

TSE PSK opened at C$15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.86. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.88 and a 12-month high of C$15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.61.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million. Equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

