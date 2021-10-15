Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce sales of $358.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.15 million. Premier posted sales of $346.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 38.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 17.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,734 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,957. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. Premier has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $40.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

