PRIA (PRIA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $494.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. PRIA has a total market cap of $184,867.93 and $494.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for $2.67 or 0.00004414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRIA alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00208725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00093732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.