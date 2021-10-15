PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 6,597 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $506,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,032 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $395,213.28.

On Monday, September 27th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $814,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,862 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $639,495.08.

On Monday, August 30th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $619,532.01.

On Monday, August 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $820,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $861,984.48.

On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $861,000.00.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 11.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 950.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

