Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Desjardins

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$3.90 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Prime Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Prime Mining stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06. Prime Mining has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.71.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

