Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stake Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 334,140 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.32% of Primoris Services worth $20,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Primoris Services by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after acquiring an additional 108,058 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Primoris Services by 99.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 81.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 170,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 76,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

