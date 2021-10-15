Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 8,532 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 58.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,909 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Sotera Health by 58.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 945,631 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at about $48,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 27,071.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $38,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHC. Barclays lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sotera Health stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.00. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.