Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $202,000 Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ARCT stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.85. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

ARCT has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

