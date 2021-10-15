Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $208,000 in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCCC. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $510,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,546 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,252 in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.