Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,106 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 104,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 70,061 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $10,969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 609,200 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $2,826,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAUR opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. The firm had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

