Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

PRTH opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $374.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.51. Priority Technology has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Priority Technology news, Director Stephen W. Hipp purchased 8,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $44,757.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,684.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 14,013 shares of company stock worth $74,988 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 727.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

