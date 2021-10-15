Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,449 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $167.98 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

