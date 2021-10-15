Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 312 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Public Storage by 1,450.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $325.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $332.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

