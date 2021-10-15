Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,294 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $112.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

