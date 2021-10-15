Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,410 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,233. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $254.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.79. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

