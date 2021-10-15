Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,730,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,992,000 after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,650,000 after buying an additional 129,177 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,634,000 after buying an additional 48,122 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,252,000 after buying an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,350,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $57.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.601 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

