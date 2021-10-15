Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $318,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 39.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 861.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after buying an additional 143,476 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Shares of LEN opened at $98.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average is $100.57. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.