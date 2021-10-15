Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 462.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $67.70 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $313.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

